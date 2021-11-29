The Indian parliament kicked off its winter session on Monday, during which key crypto legislation will be discussed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets recover as buyers come back - November 29, 2021
- Bitcoin Not To Be Recognised As Currency: Centre’s Big Announcement Ahead Of Crypto Bill - November 29, 2021
- India Has No Plans to Recognize Bitcoin As Currency; RBI Working On CBDC Rollout: Reports - November 29, 2021