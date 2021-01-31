India’s cryptocurrency investors were caught off-guard and left confused after news broke Friday that the country’s Parliament will be considering a government-backed bill that would ban “private” …
Read Full Story
- Fidelity Optimistic About Bitcoin Regulation Under Biden Administration — Sees Strong Institutional Demand - January 30, 2021
- India’s Proposed Crypto Ban Has Investors Nervous, May Feed Anti-Bitcoin Narrative - January 30, 2021
- Bitcoin explained: Should I invest in Bitcoin? How to buy cryptocurrencies - January 30, 2021