According to a local report, Indonesian police authorities confiscated 1,134 Bitcoin mining machines along with 11 meters of electrical cable and various computer equipment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘$16 Trillion By 2030’—Crypto Now Braced For A 2024 JPMorgan And Wall Street Earthquake Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana And XRP Price Boom - December 30, 2023
- Indonesian police shut down 10 Bitcoin mining operations: Report - December 30, 2023
- Bitcoin halving and why it matters? - December 30, 2023