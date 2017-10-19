Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are coming, helped by the emergence of derivatives on the digital currency, according to industry executives. Don Wilson, founder of Chicago-based trading powerhouse DRW Holdings LLC, said on a panel at the Futures Industry …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Industry Executives Think a Bitcoin ETF Is on Its Way - October 19, 2017
- Goldman’s co-COO on Twitter, Brexit and bitcoin — ‘you’re seeing the real Lloyd’ - October 19, 2017
- Big Name Investors Voicing Bitcoin Optimism Are Louder Than Negative Colleagues - October 19, 2017