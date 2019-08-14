ING Poll: Austrians Are Most Skeptical of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency

An online survey by banking giant ING finds that Austrians are the most skeptical of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies in general. The poll, including respondents from 15 countries, shows that …
