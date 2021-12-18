Inside China’s underground crypto mining operation, where people are risking it all to make bitcoin

China cracked down on its domestic crypto mining industry in May, but many miners have figured out ways to continue operations and evade detection. Experts estimate that as much as 20% of the …
