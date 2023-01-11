Just before crypto markets plunged last year, Sam Bankman-Fried‘s hedge fund made a $1 billion bet on Genesis Digital Assets, a Cyprus-registered bitcoin miner rigged to consume a small city’s worth …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- You Can Buy Bitcoin at a Discount, but There’s a Catch - January 11, 2023
- Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s $1 Billion Bet on a Bitcoin Miner on the Kazakh Steppe - January 11, 2023
- Nigerian innovator launches first active Bitcoin Lightning node in the country - January 11, 2023