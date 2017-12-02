The cryptocurrency investors’ summit I attended Tuesday could not have been better timed. While the nouveau riche mingled and traded tips, the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed—no, spacerocketed—above $10,000 for the first time ever. The takeoff was a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price – live updates: Cryptocurrency up and down as fears of bubble increase - December 2, 2017
- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn: Bitcoin ‘seems like a bubble’ - December 2, 2017
- Inside the Bitcoin $10,000 Party, Apple’s Bungled Patch, Uber Security Exodus - December 2, 2017