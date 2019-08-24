A new gym that’s opened in Manhattan has a cocktail bar, takes bitcoin and pays it’s trainers up to $1,000 an hour. The 5,000-square foot, $4 million studio, called Grit Bxng, is co-founded by Bill …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Inside the gym backed by Pitbull that has a full bar, pays instructors up to $1,000 an hour and accepts bitcoin - August 24, 2019
- If Bitcoin Collapses, Buy The Dow; Libra Boosts Crypto Firm For Central Banks - August 24, 2019
- Investors have been plowing money into bitcoin since the start of the US-China trade war - August 24, 2019