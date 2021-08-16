Bitcoin hit 1 trillion market cap this year. This has inspired some bitcoin operations to expand. The ban on mining in China has caused a mass exodus, and some mining operations are moving their …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Inside the Largest Bitcoin Mine in The U.S. - August 16, 2021
- Bitcoin Spikes Over $46,000 As Walmart Looks To Make A Cryptocurrency Hire - August 16, 2021
- Ether is more popular than Bitcoin in Singapore, new study finds - August 16, 2021