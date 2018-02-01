INSIGHT-Insurers gingerly test bitcoin business with heist policies

NEW YORK, Feb 1(Reuters) – Major global insurers are starting to offer protection against cryptocurrency theft, willing to tackle daunting challenges it brings rather than miss out on this volatile and loosely regulated, but rapidly growing business.
