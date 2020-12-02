New York Digital Investments Group (NYDIG) raised $150 million for two new funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, a move that underscores the one-stop crypto shop’s skyrocketing clout on the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Says It Brokered Microstrategy’s Influential $425 Million Bitcoin Buy - December 2, 2020
- Visa and BlockFi to launch Bitcoin rewards credit card as adoption grows - December 2, 2020
- Institutional Bitcoin Shop NYDIG Raises $150M for Twin Crypto Funds - December 2, 2020