CME Bitcoin futures set a new open interest high at $841 million, further highlighting growing institutional interest in BTC …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Institutional FOMO? CME Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Soars to $841M - August 11, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Australian Hacker Gets Jail Time In Crypto Theft; Coinbase Leaves Blockchain Association - August 11, 2020
- Forget Facebook, Apple, Google And Amazon—Bitcoin Is Suddenly Behaving ‘Like A Tech Stock’ - August 11, 2020