NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mike Novogratz, the former macro hedge fund manager at Fortress Investment Group who has joined the mad dash for crypto-currencies, said mainstream institutional investors are about six to eight months away from adopting bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Institutional investors close to adopting bitcoin, says ex-Fortress executive Novogratz - November 13, 2017
- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash: A Story Of Prioritization & Healthy Competition In Money - November 13, 2017
- After periodic drops of 20 percent, bitcoin tends to come back even stronger - November 13, 2017