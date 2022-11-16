The record discount in the front-month bitcoin futures traded on the CME indicates institutions are biased bearish. The discount may attract arbitrageurs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Institutions Take Bearish Stance on Bitcoin, Steep Discount in CME Futures Indicates - November 16, 2022
- Bitcoin Hit as ‘BlockFi Considers Bankruptcy’ in Wake of FTX Collapse - November 16, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction – BTC Calm, Is it Time to Be Greedy When Others are Fearful? - November 16, 2022