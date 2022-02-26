Intel blasts Bitcoin mining, unveils own mining kit

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger just a few days ago raged against Bitcoin, calling it a “climate crisis.” “A single ledger entry in Bitcoin consumes enough energy to power your house for almost a day. That’s …
