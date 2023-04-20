Intel began selling ASICs for mining bitcoin late last year. Amid broad cost-cutting efforts, the company is already ditching the product line. This adds to a growing list of non-core businesses Intel …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Intel Sours on Bitcoin Mining Market - April 20, 2023
- Austin-based bitcoin financial services firm Unchained Capital lands $60 million to expand - April 20, 2023
- Bitcoin at key point with BTC price at $28.8K — Bollinger Bands creator - April 20, 2023