Intel is setting up an internal group to develop a processor optimized for Bitcoin mining, but the group will also work on “other custom accelerated-supercomputing opportunities at the edge”. Here’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Intel’s custom Bitcoin processor could lead to chips for a supercomputing edge - February 18, 2022
- Biden, U.S. Government Are Coming to Regulate Your Bitcoin - February 18, 2022
- Bitcoin struggles at $40K as crypto rout quickens, Russia-Ukraine saps risk appetite - February 18, 2022