Intercontinental Exchange, the world’s second-largest exchange group by market value, is to launch trading in bitcoin futures next month, in a long-awaited bid to lure more Wall Street investors into …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Did the PlusToken Scam Cause a Bitcoin Price Dip? - August 16, 2019
- Bakkt Says It’s ‘Cleared to Launch’ Bitcoin Futures Next Month - August 16, 2019
- Intercontinental Exchange to launch trading in bitcoin futures - August 16, 2019