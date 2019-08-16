Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE +1.3%) Bakkt gets the go-ahead from New York State’s Department of Financial Services to provide custody services for bitcoin in conjunction with the launch of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- These Bitcoin Users Want DAI and DeFi – Here’s How They Plan to Get It - August 16, 2019
- Bakkt Sets September Launch Date for Bitcoin Futures - August 16, 2019
- Intercontinental Exchange to offer futures paying out in bitcoin - August 16, 2019