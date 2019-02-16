CNBC’s Brian Kelly outlook on crypto in 2019, Bitcoin ETF in 2020, and inevitable recession. From what it was like to work for Lehman Brothers to the sentiment analysis of the crypto market and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC Starts Review of NYSE Arca’s Bitcoin ETF Rule Change ProposalErisX to CFTC: Regulated ETH Futures Would Result in More Robust, Liquid Market - February 16, 2019
- Interview With Crypto ‘Optimist’ Brian Kelly: Bitcoin Is Still 50 Percent Undervalued - February 16, 2019
- Grayscale Q4 Report Finds Institutional Investors Returning to ‘Bitcoin Maximalism’ - February 16, 2019