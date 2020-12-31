Bitcoin has been surging this year and is likely to continue its great run beyond 2021, with tailwinds created by the coronavirus pandemic.More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Touches $29,000 for Another High in Banner Year - December 30, 2020
- Invest in Bitcoin Now, Because It Won’t Be Stopping Anytime Soon - December 30, 2020
- Year of the Bitcoin boom: Branded a fad, the cryptocurrency beat shares AND gold in 2020 having surged more than 300% - December 30, 2020