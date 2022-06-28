Investment Firm Cypherpunk Holdings Sells All of Its Bitcoin and Ether
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-28
Canada-based investment firm Cypherpunk Holdings (HODL) has dumped all of its bitcoin and ether holdings to ride out the current market risks. The company sold 205.8209 ether (ETH), the native …
