The fund will now seek to invest mainly in equity and equity-related securities of companies with exposure to Web3, blockchain and the digital asset-enabled internet.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Investment Firm Ninepoint Proposes Switching Bitcoin ETF Strategy After Falling 45% in a Year - March 2, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Staying Rangebound Even As Regulatory Jitters Dip - March 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Miners Are Starting to Emerge From Brutal Crypto Winter - March 2, 2023