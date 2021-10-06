Investors are holding onto their bitcoin for the long term. That means this comeback could be for real
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2021-10-06
Bitcoin rebounded back above $55,000 Wednesday, and analysts believe a base may be building for a sustainable rally from here. More investors are becoming long-term holders of bit …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)