The launch of Wall Street’s first bitcoin exchange traded fund has created an opportunity for professional investors to make juicy profits on a simple bet, enabled by a lack of large players in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Asset manager Valkyrie’s bitcoin futures ETF will start trading on Friday, reports say - October 22, 2021
- Investors look to exploit lucrative trade after US bitcoin ETF launch - October 22, 2021
- Bitcoin Bull Market Has Plenty Steam Left, Indicators Suggests - October 22, 2021