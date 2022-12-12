Investors are pulling record levels of bitcoin from crypto exchanges as the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried ‘s FTX stirs fears over the safety of their assets. FTX, once the darling of the crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Investors withdraw record levels of bitcoin from crypto exchanges - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Group to acquire Bankhaus von der Heydt - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Stops The Bleeding: A Sound Money System Is The Only Cure For What Ails Our Economy - December 12, 2022