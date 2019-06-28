Authorities in Iran have seized roughly 1,000 Bitcoin mining machines from two former factories, according to state TV reports. The action was taken following a spike in electricity consumption. …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Iran seizes 1,000 Bitcoin mining machines after power spike - June 28, 2019
- Bitcoin Mining is Now More Competitive Than Ever, New Data Shows - June 28, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Back Above $11,000 as Dip ‘Consistent’ With Parabolic Bull Run - June 28, 2019