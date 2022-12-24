Canada’s regional government has suspended all new bitcoin mining operating requests, but Iris Energy said its operations in the region are unaffected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Iris Energy ‘not affected’ by halt to new bitcoin mining connections - December 23, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 23: BTC Price Is Set to Break the $17K Hurdle - December 23, 2022
- A Happy Crypto Holiday? Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Charts Into The Weekend - December 23, 2022