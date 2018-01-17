It might be premature to talk about Bitcoin being a busted flush – that is anything that ends up worthless despite great potential. But after riding the crest of a wave last year, traders in the digital currency might be scratching their heads as to how …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is Bitcoin A ‘Busted Flush’ As Price Falls 20% Below $10k? - January 17, 2018
- After a Terrible Start to 2018, Bitcoin Rebounds Above $11,000 - January 17, 2018
- One Person May Have Driven Bitcoin’s 2013 Jump to $1,000 - January 17, 2018