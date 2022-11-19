The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed’s fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin Avoids Heavy Losses as FTX Contagion Spreads - November 19, 2022
- Is It Too Early to Be Talking About Bitcoin at $150,000? - November 19, 2022
- ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ Author Ben Mezrich Takes On Amazon Self-Publishing - November 19, 2022