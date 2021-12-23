Is bitcoin a leading indicator? Fast Money’s Brian Kelly thinks so

Is bitcoin a leading indicator of where the Nasdaq is headed? With CNBC’s Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
