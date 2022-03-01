Is Bitcoin a Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Turmoil? Check the Chart.
2022-03-01
Bitcoin has exploded in value over the past two days, on Tuesday sporting a gain of 20% off yesterday’s low. For what it’s worth, ethereum is doing pretty well, too. At today’s high, the …
