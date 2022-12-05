In an interview with CNBC, he predicted that bitcoin would soar by the middle of 2023. That’s a 1,400% increase from its current value of $17,000. This year alone, the cryptocurrency’s value dropped nearly 65%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bears beware! BTC holds $17K as support while the S&P 500 drops 1.5% - December 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Riot Switches Mining Pool After Falling Short in November - December 5, 2022
- Africa Bitcoin Conference kicks off in Accra, Ghana as FTX collapse shakes confidence in crypto - December 5, 2022