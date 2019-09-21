Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a late-2017 implementation of the Bitcoin protocol that offers a larger supply, bigger block size, and an alternative consensus algorithm (targeting GPUs). According to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin News - September 21, 2019
- Is Bitcoin Diamond growing in popularity? - September 21, 2019
- Bitcoin Magazine Week in Review - September 21, 2019