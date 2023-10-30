Many Muslims worldwide want to know if the income made from Bitcoin is Halal. A scholar from Saudi Arabia has issued a fatwa on Bitcoin, which is given below. Assim al-Hakeem, a Jeddah-based cleric, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is Bitcoin Halal? Bitcoin fatwa from Saudi Arabia - October 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Shows No Signs of Overheating, Despite Doubling This Year - October 30, 2023
- If You Invested $1000 In Block After Michael Saylor Called The Jack Dorsey-Led Company’s $50M Bitcoin Investment ‘Extraordinary’, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today - October 30, 2023