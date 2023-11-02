Cryptocurrency services firm Matrixport suggests that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may soar to $56,000 by year’s end, as it drew parallels to its historical performance and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What the correlation between bitcoin and tech stocks says about the outlook for crypto prices - November 2, 2023
- Is Bitcoin On Track For A Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Matrixport Is Predicting - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Round-Trips Its Way Back Under $35K as Fidelity’s Timmer Calls it ‘Exponential Gold’ - November 2, 2023