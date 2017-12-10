Nejc Kodric has been involved in Bitcoin since before most people had heard of it. In 2011, he founded Bitstamp, an online exchange for buying and selling the digital currency, in his native Slovenia. At the time it was the world’s seventh Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s what bitcoin futures could mean for the price of bitcoin - December 10, 2017
- Is Bitcoin ready for its leap into the mainstream? - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin futures are about to go live, and they could change the game for cryptocurrencies - December 10, 2017