Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in early October that he has “no conclusion” on bitcoin’s prospect and isn’t ready to endorse or reject the digital currency. The executive’s personal view of bitcoin remains unknown and may not …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin worse than casino gambling – Russian economy minister - October 17, 2017
- Boomer Dad Jamie Dimon Can’t Stop Trashing Bitcoin - October 17, 2017
- Is Bitcoin The New Gold? Goldman Sachs Doesn’t Think So - October 17, 2017