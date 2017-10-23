Since some commentators on Bitcoin specifically, and cryptocurrencies in general, have started labeling them as “digital gold,” it has generated some comments from financial institutions and others, with the latest being from Goldman Sachs, which stated …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is Bitcoin The New Gold? Some Think So - October 23, 2017
- From Bitcoin To Equity: Fintech Terms Explained - October 23, 2017
- Bitcoin ‘doesn’t solve a main need in society right now,’ says Royal Bank of Canada CEO - October 23, 2017