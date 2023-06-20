If history were to repeat, the 2023 bull rally could be coming to an end. If that’s the case, BTC could produce a temporary higher low at roughly $23,000, followed by a retest of the $19,000 support …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end? - June 20, 2023
- Bitcoin Reclaims Over 50% Market Dominance Following BlackRock ETF Filing - June 20, 2023
- Bitcoin Nears $27,000, Markets Witness Positive Signs In Last 24 Hours - June 20, 2023