As the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, unfolds in New York, onlookers may be wondering why anyone would want to invest in cryptocurrencies such as …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is now really the right time to buy bitcoin? - October 14, 2023
- Bitcoin Whales and Ethereum Whales Are Not the Same: Glassnode - October 14, 2023
- Here’s Why Shiba Inu Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2023 – The Motley Fool - October 14, 2023