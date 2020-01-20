Peter Schiff claims the Bitcoin wallet for his password. Schiff predicted Bitcoin will fall to $1,000 last November but Bitcoin has recovered to levels above $8,500. The gold evangelist Peter Schiff …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is owning Bitcoin “A Bad Idea?”: Gold bug Peter Schiff loses access to his BTC wallet - January 20, 2020
- 5 Major Bitcoin Trends To Watch In 2020 - January 19, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD sharply reverses weekend gains above $9,000 to test $8,500 - January 19, 2020