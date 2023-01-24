Due to the resilience of high inflation, equity markets may continue to tremble, but Bitcoin’s divergence from the stock market may help BTC turn into an investment hedge. It seems the worse is over …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is the worse over for Bitcoin as value of the coin starts to rise again - January 23, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Ether Prices Fall Relative to Bitcoin - January 23, 2023
- Mooners & Shakers: ‘It’s mine’ – long-term Bitcoin hodlers stay strong; XRP and Lido DAO pump - January 23, 2023