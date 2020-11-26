After payments giant PayPal revealed it would begin to support bitcoin buying and spending services last month, blockchain investment firm Pantera Capital has declared a “bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is This The Real Reason Bitcoin Has Suddenly Soared Toward Its All-Time Highs? - November 25, 2020
- Square bear has changed his tune on the stock thanks to Cash App and bitcoin - November 25, 2020
- Top Fintech Stocks To Watch As Bitcoin Approaches Record Highs - November 25, 2020