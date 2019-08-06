Bitcoin suddenly soared this week, with the bitcoin price rising more than 20% in the last seven days and jumping over $500 per bitcoin in a matter of minutes last night, only to fall back again. The …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is This The Real Reason Bitcoin Suddenly Soared? - August 6, 2019
- Cryptocurrency in Focus: Bitcoin - August 6, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Surge: May Not Be Trade War but Whales - August 6, 2019