Israel Confirms It Will Tax Bitcoin as Property

Israel’s government confirmed Monday that it would treat bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a kind of property for tax purposes. The notice confirms past indications that the Tax Authority will regard cryptocurrencies as “a property, not a currency …
