The bitcoin price crash dragged down the wider crypto market, hitting top ten coins ethereum, BNB BNB 0.0%, XRP XRP 0.0%, solana and dogecoin and wiping $500 billion from the combined crypto market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Israel-Iran War Fears Suddenly Spark $500 Billion Bitcoin And Crypto Price Crash—Hitting Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana And Dogecoin - April 14, 2024
- Bitcoin’s ‘normal drop’ leads to $256M longs liquidated — analysts - April 14, 2024
- Bitcoin Slump on Iran Attack Flashes Warning for Global Markets - April 14, 2024