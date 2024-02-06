A COMPUTER scientist who claims to be the mythical founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, has been spotted arriving at court. Dr Craig Wright, 53, arrived at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday for the second day of a bombshell trial to unravel …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is down 1.09% - February 6, 2024
- IT expert who says he’s mythical Bitcoin founder ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ arrives for case to unravel crypto’s biggest mystery - February 6, 2024
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Could Drop in the Short Term - February 6, 2024