Banca Generali, the banking arm of Italy’s largest insurance group, has announced that it will be offering cryptocurrency custody service to its customers beginning next year. To achieve this, the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Italian Insurance Giant Generali Gets Into Bitcoin via Banking Arm, Launching Crypto Custody Service - December 16, 2020
- Bank of America Investor Survey Highlights the Most Crowded Trades: ‘Long Tech, Short USD, Long Bitcoin’ - December 16, 2020
- No Need to Convince Shareholders – Microstrategy’s Investors Already Sold on Bitcoin, Says Analyst - December 16, 2020